CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Released For June 24, 25 Exams For Left-out Candidates, Link Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for CUET PG 2023 candidates whose exams are falling on June 24 and 25. NTA has earlier stated that the exam for left-out candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from 5th to 17th June their test would now be scheduled on 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 30th June 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website- https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

The date sheet for June 24 and 25 exams have been released. The exams will be held in three shifts. Click here to check the detailed schedule.

"The candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) - 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG)" the official notice reads.

How to download CUET PG 2023 admit card

Step 1: To download the CUET PG Admit Card, candidates need to visit the CUET PG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Download admit card" tab

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Step 4: The admission card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Direct link to download CUET PG admit cards.