×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 Out for March 12 and 13 Exams; Here's Direct Link to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued hall tickets for the Common University Entrance Postgraduate Test (CUET PG) 2024 for March 12 13 exams.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued hall tickets or admit cards for the Common University Entrance Postgraduate Test (CUET PG) 2024 to registered candidates. The admit cards are now available for the examinations scheduled on March 12 and March 13, 2024. Candidates can access and download their admit cards from the official website at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

According to the official notification posted on the website, "Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on 12th & 13th March 2024, are hosted on https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/." Candidates with exams scheduled for dates beyond March 12 and 13, 2024, can expect their admit cards to be released at a later date.

Advertisement

How to Download CUET PG 2024 Admit Card:

  1. Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
  2. Click on the candidates login link on the homepage.
  3. Select the admit card link.
  4. Enter your application number and date of birth.
  5. Log in to your account and download the admit card.
  6. Make sure to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Direct link to download. 

In case candidates encounter any difficulties while downloading the admit card, they are advised to contact NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 for assistance. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding CUET PG 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

15 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

16 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

16 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

16 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

16 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-AUS speedster lauds Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance for IND

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  2. Gaami Box Office Day 2: Vishwak's Film Puts Up A Strong Show

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  3. Viral: Massive White Swan Attacks Golfer In A Hilarious Video

    World38 minutes ago

  4. Gurugram Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead of PM's Visit

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo