The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued hall tickets or admit cards for the Common University Entrance Postgraduate Test (CUET PG) 2024 to registered candidates. The admit cards are now available for the examinations scheduled on March 12 and March 13, 2024. Candidates can access and download their admit cards from the official website at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

According to the official notification posted on the website, "Admit Card of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on 12th & 13th March 2024, are hosted on https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/." Candidates with exams scheduled for dates beyond March 12 and 13, 2024, can expect their admit cards to be released at a later date.

How to Download CUET PG 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Click on the candidates login link on the homepage. Select the admit card link. Enter your application number and date of birth. Log in to your account and download the admit card. Make sure to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Direct link to download.

In case candidates encounter any difficulties while downloading the admit card, they are advised to contact NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in or call the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 for assistance. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding CUET PG 2024.