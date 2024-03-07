Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET PG 2024 admit card on March 7 online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Aspiring candidates who have applied for the CUET PG entrance exam can access and download their hall tickets from the official website.

NTA had previously released the CUET PG city intimation slip on March 4 for the exams scheduled from March 11 to 15 on its official website. The CUET PG admit card link will be activated for the upcoming exams, and candidates can obtain both the city slip and admit card subsequently from the official website.

To download the CUET PG 2024 admit card, applicants need to log in using their application number, password, or date of birth. Additionally, NTA has already released the CUET PG intimation slip on March 6 for exams taking place between March 16 to 20. The CUET PG 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to 28.

Here's how candidates can download their CUET PG 2024 admit card:

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG 2024 - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for 'CUET PG admit card'.

3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin in the provided fields.

4. Click on the “Submit” button.

5. The CUET PG 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and save the admit card for future reference.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry their CUET PG 2024 admit card to their designated exam centres. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket. Additionally, candidates must also bring a valid identification document, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card, or passport.