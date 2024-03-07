×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 06:41 IST

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET PG 2024 admit card on March 7 in online mode at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Here's how to download

Reported by: Nandini Verma
education news, students, exam
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the CUET PG 2024 admit card on March 7 online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Aspiring candidates who have applied for the CUET PG entrance exam can access and download their hall tickets from the official website.

NTA had previously released the CUET PG city intimation slip on March 4 for the exams scheduled from March 11 to 15 on its official website. The CUET PG admit card link will be activated for the upcoming exams, and candidates can obtain both the city slip and admit card subsequently from the official website.

Advertisement

To download the CUET PG 2024 admit card, applicants need to log in using their application number, password, or date of birth. Additionally, NTA has already released the CUET PG intimation slip on March 6 for exams taking place between March 16 to 20. The CUET PG 2024 examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to 28.

Here's how candidates can download their CUET PG 2024 admit card:

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG 2024 - pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for 'CUET PG admit card'.
3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin in the provided fields.
4. Click on the “Submit” button.
5. The CUET PG 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
6. Download and save the admit card for future reference.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry their CUET PG 2024 admit card to their designated exam centres. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without the hall ticket. Additionally, candidates must also bring a valid identification document, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card, or passport.

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 06:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

9 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

9 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

11 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

12 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

16 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

16 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

16 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

21 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

a day ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

a day ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

a day ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. X to receive payment license soon?

    Business News22 minutes ago

  2. Flight Ops From Dehradun to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Amritsar Begin

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. Man Jumps Off From Police Station to Evade Custody, Lands in Hospital

    India News39 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru's $22 Billion IT Corridor Affected by State’s Water Crisis

    India News41 minutes ago

  5. PM to Unveil Projects Worth Rs 5,000 Crore in Srinagar Today

    India News44 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo