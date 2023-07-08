CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Expected To Be Released By This Date, Check Details Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the CUET PG 2023 answer key. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) postgraduate are eagerly waiting for the provisional answer key. Once released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2023 was conducted between June 5 and 17. For the left-out candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from 5th to 17th June, their test was scheduled on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 30. Between June 5 and 17, CUET PG was conducted for 8.33 lakh candidates in about 245 cities throughout India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. A total of 44079 candidates appeared for the exam between June 22 and 30.

CUET PG answer key release date (expected)

NTA is expected to release CUET PG answer key 2023 next week. Candidates can expect the answer key on or before July 15. Last year, NTA released the CUET PG 2022 provisional answer key just two days after the exam. However, this year, NTA is seen delaying the release for most of the exams. The provisional answer key for UGC NET June exam was also released around 2 weeks after the exam. The UGC-NET exam was concluded on June 22 and the answer key was released on July 6. NEET UG answer key of the May 7 exam was released on June 11.