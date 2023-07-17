CUET PG Result 2023 Date: UGC Chairman Shares Important Update On Final Answer Key, Result

National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon going to release the final answer keys and results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG 2023. The chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagdesh Kumar on Monday said that the NTA experts will consider the challenges raised by the candidates and revise the final answer key and then update on the tentative result date.

"CUET-PG: Key challenge period came to an end yesterday night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalize the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date," the UGC chairman tweeted on Monday.

CUET-PG: Key challenge period came to an end yesterday night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalize the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date. pic.twitter.com/raANTgaRpn — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 17, 2023

NTA released CUET PG 2023 answer key on July 13. The agency invited candidates to raise objections against any key if they are not satisfied with it. The deadline was July 15. However, NTA extended the deadline to 11 pm on July 16. Once the challenge period is over, the experts will consider the valid objections and release the revised or final answer key. NTA will release the CUET PG result after that. Candidates can expect CUET PG 2023 Results by the end of July. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their scorecard by following the steps given below.

CUET PG Result 2023: Here's how to check scores