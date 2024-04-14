×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 07:20 IST

CUET PG Result 2024 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Download Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 today.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 today. According to UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar's recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the NTA plans to announce the CUET-PG results by the end of the day, April 12. The final answer key for the exam was issued just yesterday, setting the stage for today's anticipated results release. The CUET PG scores are crucial for candidates seeking admission into various postgraduate programs at numerous universities across India.

Applicants who sat for the CUET PG can access their results by visiting the official website at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Once the results are live, candidates will need to enter their application number, password, and a security PIN to view their scores.

Steps to Check CUET PG Result 2024:

1. Navigate to the CUET PG official portal: pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click the link for the CUET PG 2024 result.

3. A login page will appear. Enter your application number, password, and security PIN.

4. Submit the information to proceed.

5. Your CUET PG result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The CUET PG 2024 exams were conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format from March 11 to 28 across three shifts daily. The shifts were scheduled from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, 12:45 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:15 PM, respectively. This year, 190 universities will be using the CUET PG 2024 scores to admit students into their postgraduate courses.

Published April 13th, 2024 at 07:20 IST

