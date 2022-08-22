CUET Phase 6 Admit Card 2022 Released, Click On Direct Link To Download Call Letter

CUET phase 6 admit card 2022: National Testing Agency has released the hall tickets for phase 6 exam. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can check the hall tickets now. In order to download the same, they should be ready with their registration number and password. The steps which need to be followed are mentioned below. For more details, they can go to the official website. The direct link to download CUET admit card 2022 has also been attached below.

The CUET UG Phase 6 examination will begin on August 24 and continue till August 30. As per reports, nearly 3 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG examination, which will be held at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India.

CUET UG Exam 2022: Here's how to download call letter

Step 1: To download the CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022, candidates need to visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate admit card link.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter the login details

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Automatically, the new window will open on the screen

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the admission card and download it.

Step 8: Then, take a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Here is the direct link to download hall ticket

CUET UG 2022: Check exam-day guidelines here