A day ahead of CUET registration, UGC Chairperson professor M Jagadesh Kumar had a conversation with Republic World on April 1, 2022. The Chairman clarified all the doubts related to Central University Entrance Test (CUET). This comes in line with the announcement that from session 2022-23 it will be compulsory to clear CUET in order to take admission in undergraduate courses in central universities. The chairperson said that the CUET will be conducted in the first week of July, and it may spread over 3 or 4 days.

UGC chairman said that CUET is part of the implementation of national education policy. NEP 2020 advocated for common entrance test. He said that many boards have variations in marks and that UGC wants to provide level- playing field to students. Anyone who passes 12th standard can write CUET. Chairperson said that universities can say that you should have certain minimum percentage in board exams in order to be eligible to apply for admissions. The chairman also said that UGC had discussions with institutes like Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and they have agreed to use CUET.

Why is CUET being conducted?

The major reason which pushed UGC is the stress that students had to go through to score skyrocketing marks if they want to take admission in top colleges. Earlier the pattern was that colleges used to announce their own cut-offs which used to be very high. Now a common entrance exam will be conducted on the basis of which candidates can choose colleges. UGC Chairperson while talking to Republic said, "We want to provide level- playing field to students and hence CUET will prove to be significant"

CUET: Check eligibility criteria here

Any student who passes the 12th standard/inter exam can write CUET. It has been fixed that in all the 45 central Universities that admissions should be only be based on CUET scores. UGC has made very clear to these universities that existing admission policies will not change by adopting CUET.

CUET UG 2022: Check important dates here

Application link will be activated on April 1, 2022

The deadline to register is April 30, 2022

CUET UG registration: Here is a step-by-step guide for registration