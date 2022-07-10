CUET-UG 2022: Admit Card And Schedule To Be Released Soon; Exam To Begin From July 15

The National Testing Agency is likely to release the admit cards and examination schedule of various subjects sometime soon on its official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. As per the official information, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Admission Test (CUET) Undergraduate or CUET UG 2022 from July 15 onwards in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Reports say that this time, the CUET UG 2022 will take place on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10 across different exam centres in India. CUET 2022: Exams will be held in two shifts. Specifically, morning (09.00 am to 12.15 pm) and afternoon (03.00 pm to 06.45 pm). The duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 15 minutes for Slot 1 and 3 hours and 45 minutes (225 minutes) for Slot 2.

CUET-UG 2022: Here's how to download Exam Admit Card

Step 1: After the admit cards are released, candidates are required to visit the official website—https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link.

Step 3: Automatically, the login page of the admit card will open on the screen.

Step 4: Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials, such as their registration number, date of birth, and other details.

Step 5: The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Every year, CUET is conducted for admission to UG and PG courses at universities across the country. This year, more than 9.5 lakh students have registered for UG and PG courses. Qualifying in the examination is required for admission to UG courses at central universities. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative