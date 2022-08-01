CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Expected To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download Hall Ticket

CUET UG 2022 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for CUET UG 2022 exam on August 1, 2022. All the candidates who will be taking the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two exams will be able to download their admit cards today. Once released, the call letters will be available to download on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

In order to download CUET UG hall tickets, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth. Over 6.5 lakh students have got themselves registered and will be taking exams at various centres across India. The steps to download admit cards have been mentioned below.

CUET UG 2022: List of important dates

Admit cards are expected to be out on August 1, 2022

The exam will commence on August 4, 2022

The last exam will be conducted on August 20, 2022

CUET 2022: Check exam pattern here

Section IA - 13 Languages (As a medium and “Language”)

Section IB - 20 Languages

Section II - 27 Domain Specific Subjects

Section III - General Test

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the 'Sign In' or 'public notice' option

Step 3: Go to the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the CUET UG 2022 call letter will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

CUET UG 2022 exam: Check guidelines here

Candidates should make sure to reach exam centre at least half an hour before the reporting time

Candidates should make sure to carry printout of admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam.

Any electronic device should not be carried to the exam centre

About Common University Entrance Test

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG) - 2022) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish a better connection with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities.