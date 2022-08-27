CUET UG 2022 Admit Card For Phase 6 Exam Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

CUET UG 2022 admit card: The National Testing Agency has released the hall tickets for CUET UG phase 6 exam. The call letters have been released on August 27, 2022. The phase 6 exam will be conducted on August 30, 2022. Candidates who have got themselves registered and will be taking the exam can check their hall ticket now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the same, candidates should be ready with their application number and password. The direct link to download call letter has also been attached.

CUET UG 2022 hall ticket: Details to be mentioned on it

Name

Name of exam

Roll number of candidate

Subjects

Exam centre details

Exam day guidelines

CUET UG Exam 2022: Here's how to download admit card

Step 1: To download the CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022, candidates need to visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate admit card link.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter the login details

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Automatically, the new window will open on the screen

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the admission card and download it.

Step 8: Then, take a hard copy of the same for further reference.

Here is the direct link to check and download hall tickets (CLICK HERE)

NTA also informed that candidates who could not take the exam due to technical glitches will appear on August 30. "The grievances of candidates regarding digital glitches, subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) received on cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in are being examined on case-to-case basis using Audit trail of individual candidates and report of the centres. If found feasible, such candidates will also be appearing on August 30," the release reads. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.