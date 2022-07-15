CUET UG 2022 Analysis: "Some Of Questions Were Not From NCERT Books" Say Students

CUET UG 2022 analysis: The first shift of Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) has been concluded. It was conducted between 9 am and 12.15 pm. Reports suggest that around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET 2022 exam which will be held at different examination centres in 500 cities across India. Under Phase one, CUET UG Exam scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20, 2022.

Over 6 lakh candidates will be taking the exam in second slot which will be held from August 4, the undergraduate (UG) admission test will be held till August 20. Exam analysis can be checked here. Many of the students who attended the first session are complaining that some of the questions are not from the NCERT books. Some of the students who took exam in DU South campus said that the paper was not that difficult.

Many candidates miss exam due to last-minute change of centre

Of the many who could not appear for the exam was 18-year-old Anchal. Standing outside the examination centre at the North Campus, she said her exam centre was earlier in Dwarka but when she reached there, she was not allowed entry.

"I was informed that my centre has been changed. It panicked and did not know what to do. After a 2-hour journey when we finally reached the North Campus, they told us that the time for entering the exam centre has passed," she said.

On whether she was informed about the change of centre beforehand, Aanchal replied, "I checked my mail only after I was informed that this is not my centre. I would have checked it earlier had I known that the centre would be changed."

The same was the case with Ritika who reached the Netaji Subhas University of Technology as was mentioned in her admit card. However, on reaching there she was informed that her new exam centre was the North Campus.

"I rushed to North Campus But was not allowed entry because the time was over. This is wrong and our whole future hangs in balance," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)