CUET UG 2022 Concludes, Check Answer Key & Result Release Dates Here

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET UG 2022 result in September second week. The provisional answer key is expected to be out on September first week. Candidates will be given time to raise objections against it. Post considering the objections raised by them, final answer key will be prepared. The result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key. Once the result is out, registered candidates will be able to check their CUET-UG score on the official website. The steps that candidates will have to follow to check results are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Debut edition of CUET-UG saw 60 percent attendance

The debut edition of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which concluded last Wednesday recorded 60 percent attendance, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. The exam could not be conducted that day at a centre at Radha Govind University in Jharkhand due to slow internet speed affecting 103 candidates, they said on Tuesday.

From technical glitches to last-minute change in exam centre and uninformed changes in exam dates to admit cards mentioning past dates, the students have many of these issues. With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations

CUET UG 2022 answer key: Here's how to download provisional answer key

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website—https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Download Link\

Step 3: Automatically, the login page of the answer key will open on the screen

Step 4: Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials, such as their registration number, date of birth, and other details

Step 5: The CUET UG 2022 provisional key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2022 provisional key and raise objections if any

