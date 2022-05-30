Last Updated:

CUET UG 2022: Deadline To Apply Ends Tomorrow, Here's How To Fill Application Form

CUET UG 2022: NTA will be closing the application window for CUET UG 2022 on May 31, 2022. Interested candidates can apply by following these steps.

CUET UG 2022

CUET 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) had closed the application window for CUET UG 2022 on May 22. However, on May 27, UGC decided to reopen the application window. As per the revised schedule, the deadline to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will end on May 31, 2022.

Till May 22, over 11.5 lakh registrations were recorded. "In view of representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form for CUET (UG)-2022, we have decided to keep the application process open again from May 27 till May 31," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said while extending the deadline. The candidates who are willing to apply for CUET 2022 can visit CUET NTA official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

Follow these steps to apply for CUET 2022

  • Step 1:Go to the official CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Step 2: In the next step, click on the register tab on the homepage and read the information bulletin carefully
  • Step 3: Fill in all the required personal details in the application form and choose a password and key in the security pin
  • Step 4: Post completing the OTP (One-Time Password) verification process, the applicant will receive an application form number 
  • Step 5: Fill out the application form by entering details such as education, university/college, test paper/subjects, and examination centre
  • Step 6: Under the section titled "Particulars Checklist to be Verified", click on all the checkboxes near each field item to confirm your acknowledgment of all the details furnished.
  • Step 7: Upload required documents, pay the application fees, and download the confirmation page for future reference

CUET 2022: Exam pattern

CUET UG question paper will have four sections including a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, and a general test. The exam will be conducted in a total of 13 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Urdu.

Admit cards to be released soon

“The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: cuet.samarth.ac.in, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA,” notification released by NTA reads.

