CUET UG 2022: Deadline To Apply Ends Tomorrow, Here's How To Fill Application Form

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
CUET 2022: The University Grants Commission (UGC) had closed the application window for CUET UG 2022 on May 22. However, on May 27, UGC decided to reopen the application window. As per the revised schedule, the deadline to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will end on May 31, 2022.
Till May 22, over 11.5 lakh registrations were recorded. "In view of representations received from candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their online application form for CUET (UG)-2022, we have decided to keep the application process open again from May 27 till May 31," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said while extending the deadline. The candidates who are willing to apply for CUET 2022 can visit CUET NTA official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in and follow the steps mentioned below.
CUET UG question paper will have four sections including a compulsory language test, two domain-specific tests, and a general test. The exam will be conducted in a total of 13 languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Assamese, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, and Urdu.
“The e-Admit Card would be issued provisionally to the candidates through the NTA website: cuet.samarth.ac.in, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions and receipt of the prescribed application fee by NTA,” notification released by NTA reads.