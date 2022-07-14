CUET UG 2022 Exam To Be Conducted Tomorrow; Check Admit Card & Exam Day Guidelines Here

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency is gearing up to conduct the CUET UG 2022 exam on July 15, 2022. The admit cards have already been released on July 13, 2022. Those who have not downloaded their call letters yet can check the same by following these steps. Before taking the exam, candidates should be aware of the guidelines which they will have to follow. For more details, candidates should go to the official website nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022: List of official websites

nta.ac.in

cuet.samarth.ac.in

Guidelines to be followed

Candidates should make sure to carry the printout of admit card to the exam hall. NTA will not be issuing physical cards. Therefore, candidates who forget to bring printouts of admit cards, will not be allowed to take the exam

Candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof with them to the exam centre. They should reach the exam centre well before the reporting time.

Candidates will be required to fill out the CUET UG admit card, paste a photograph, and sign

CUET 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 13 languages. These languages are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, and Santhali which candidates could have opted for in case they want to enrol in a UG degree in languages.

Through the CUET UG test, candidates will be eligible to take admission to any of the 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities. The NTA CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India. For more details, candidates can go to the official websites mentioned above.

