CUET UG 2022 Fresh Admit Cards To Be Out Soon, Follow These Steps To Download Hall Tickets

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the hall tickets for CUET exams soon. It is expected to be out on August 13 and August 14, 2022. To be noted that the admit cards will be released for the exams scheduled to be conducted between August 17 and August 20, 2022. Once released, the CUET UG 2022 admit card can be downloaded from the official CUET website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG Admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Post release of admit cards, candidates are required to visit the official website—https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link

Step 3: Automatically, the login page of the admit card will open on the screen

Step 4: Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials, such as their registration number, date of birth, and other details

Step 5: The CUET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2022 admit card and save it for future reference

CUET 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 13 languages. These languages English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate wants to enroll in a UG degree in languages.

Through CUET UG test, candidates will be eligible to take admission to any of the 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities. The NTA CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India. For more details, candidates can go to the official websites mentioned above.

NTA created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail

NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail. The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their Application Number while sending their grievance. The grievances will be addressed and examination for such candidates, if required, will also be conducted after 20 August 2022. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.