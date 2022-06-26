CUET UG 2022: NTA Releases Mock Test Papers, Here's How To Practice Questions

CUET UG 2022: Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 mock test papers have been released on the official website. It has been released by the National Testing Agency and is available on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. All the registered students who will be appearing for CUET UG 2022 can practice the mock test papers now. They can get an idea of the type of questions and pattern to be asked in CUET UG 2022 paper and get familiarised with CBT test mode.

The official notification reads, "With a view to familiarize the candidates with the process of appearing in Computer Based Test, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has developed an online platform where candidates can practice answering the test questions in a CBT environment. "

CUET UG 2022: Step-by-step guide to appear for mock test

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 mock test notification

Step 3: On the appeared notice, click on the mentioned mock test link

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a new webpage

Step 5: Enter the asked details including exam name, yeat, subject, and others and start the mock test

NTA has clarified that these papers do not essentially represent the exact paper. NTA stated, “The practice questions do not constitute a mock test and are not indicative of duration within which they are capable of being solved. The practice questions do not necessarily represent the pattern or spread of the questions across various topics in the syllabus or difficulty level, or their answerability within the duration of any specified time span, etc. of the questions that will be there in the actual exam.”

CUET UG 2022: Follow these steps to register for CUET UG 2022

Step 1: To complete the registration process, candidates must visit the official website: cuet.Samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Then, click on the 'Registration' tab

Step 3: If you haven't already, register and log in with the credentials you generated

Step 4: Now, fill in the application form by entering the required details

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format

Step 6: Pay the CUET 2022 examination fee to proceed

Step 7: Print the form after downloading it for future use

CUET UG 2022

This time, NTA will conduct the CUET exam 2022 for undergraduate admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities. The CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15 to August 10 in a Computer-based model. In case students face any issues they can ask their query by reaching out to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or call at 011-40759000 / 011-6922 7700. Candidates must regularly visit the official website of NTA for fresh updates and more details.