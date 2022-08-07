CUET UG 2022: NTA Releases Schedule Of Next Phase; Check Important Dates Here

CUET UG 2022 schedule: National Testing Agency has released the schedule of Next Phase of Common University Entrance Test Examination (CUET UG 2022). NTA is conducting Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2022 from 15 July 2022 onwards at 489 Examination Centres located in 259 cities across India and 9 cities outside India. NTA in the notification mentioned, "Admit Cards for the candidates who will be appearing for CUET (UG) – 2022 examination on 07, 08, or 10 August 2022, have already been released on website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/."

The second phase for CUET UG 2022 will be over on August 10, 2022. Notification further reads, "In Phase II, for a few examination Centres, due to administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examinations earlier scheduled between 4 to 6 August 2022 were postponed to 12 - 14 August 2022."

NTA UG 2022: Check important dates here

National Testing Agency had also given an option to the affected candidates to choose dates other than 12 to 14 August 2022, in case these dates were not suitable to them. 15811 candidates requested a date different from 12 to 14 August 2022. Similarly, many candidates have approached NTA requesting not to schedule their examination between 12 to 14 August as a series of festivals are falling during this period.

Many candidates had requested for date/city change of CUET (UG) – 2022 examination after 10 August 2022 onwards as the cities allotted to them in Phase II (04 to 06 August 2022) were not suitable to them. Considering the above requests, it has been decided that in place of 12 to 14 August 2022, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination for all these candidates will now be conducted between 24 to 28 August 2022, and fresh Admit Card will be issued well before the date of Examination. The Phase III of the examination on 17, 18, and 20 August 2022 will be conducted as per schedule informed earlier to the candidates.

NTA created exclusive grievance redressal e-mail

NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail. The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their Application Number while sending their grievance. The grievances will be addressed and examination for such candidates, if required, will also be conducted after 20 August 2022. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.