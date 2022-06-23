CUET UG 2022: NTA Reopens Registration And Application Correction Window

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the window for application correction. All those candidates who have filled the form and want to make changes in the same can do it now. NTA has also announced that those students who have not applied yet can also apply during this period. They can do so by logging in to cuet.samarth.ac.in. The application window has been reopened on June 23 and will be closed on June 24, 2022. List of important dates and steps to fill application form can be checked here. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode. The test is for admission to UG courses at central universities and other participating institutions.

CUET UG Registration: Check important dates here

The window has been reopened on June 23, 2022

The window will be closed on June 24, at 11:50 pm

CUET UG 2022 will be held between July 16 and 20, and August 4 and August 10, 2022

“Since, it is the only exam for entry into Central University System (UG Courses), the Registration is once again being opened for one last time on the demand of the Candidates. All the candidates who are interested to apply for the said Examination are advised to visit the website (https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/) and complete the application process,” reads the NTA notification.

The notification further reads, "As of now 9,50,804 Candidates have registered for admission into 86 Universities out of which there are 43 Central Universities, 13 State Universities, 12 Deemed Universities and 18 Private Universities. The Candidates can take the test in any of the 13 mediums being offered, select any combination out of 33 languages and 27 unique subjects. One Candidate has applied in more than 5 Universities, on an average, and there are more than 54,000 unique combination of subjects chosen by various Candidates."

CUET 2022: Follow these steps to apply for CUET UG Exam