CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam To Begin Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Exam: National Testing Agency will be conducting the fourth phase of Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 Phase exam from August 17, 2022. The exams will be conducted on August 17, 18, and August 20, 2022. As per NTA, over 3.72 lakh candidates applied to appear for the CUET UG phase four exam.

Candidates should know that the CUET UG 2022 admit card for the phase four exam has already been released. In order to download the same, candidates should be ready with their application number, date of birth, and captcha code. For more details candidates can go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022: Check exam-day guidelines here

It is mandatory to wear face mask, carry hand sanitisers, and to follow the social distancing guidelines strictly

Candidates need to carry a printout of admit card. CUET UG 2022 hall ticket will also act as COVID-19 pass at the exam centre

Apart from the CUET UG 2022 hall ticket, candidates need to carry valid ID proof which includes a PAN card, driving license, Aadhaar card, or Aadhaar enrollment form, ration card, and passport

Candidates need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time

All sorts of electronic gadgets are prohibited at the exam centres such as mobiles, laptops, and other personal belongings, Heavy metal objects, wallets, and handbags are not allowed inside exam hall

CUET UG Admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets