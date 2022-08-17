CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download Hall Tickets

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency will be releasing the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. All those candidates who have got themselves registered and will be taking part in the CUET 2022 Phase 5 exam will be able to download it today. Once released, it could be downloaded by following the step mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

In order to download the same, students should be ready with their registration number and password. CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card is for the exam scheduled to begin on August 21, 2022. Candidates must note that this CUET Phase 5 exam will conclude on August 23, 2022 and this time, nearly 2 lakh candidates are expected to appear for this.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card: Check date and time here

CUET UG Phase 5 admit card will be released on August 17, 2022 (today)

CUET Admit Card 2022 is expected to be out by evening

CUET Phase 5 Exams will be conducted between August 21 and August 23, 2022

CUET UG Admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website—https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link

Step 3: Automatically, the login page of the admit card will open on the screen

Step 4: Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials, such as their registration number, date of birth, and other details

Step 5: The CUET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

About Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022)

The Common University Entrance Test is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education. CUET will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities.