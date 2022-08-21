CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Exam To Be Held From August 24, Admit Card To Be Out Soon

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: The CUET UG Phase 6 admit card is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency, NTA, anytime soon. According to the schedule, the NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 examination from August 24 to September 2. Once released, candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG Phase 6 examination will begin on August 24 and continue till August 30. As per reports, nearly 3 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG examination, which will be held at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the CUET UG Admit Card 2022.

CUET UG Exam 2022: Here's how to download admit card

Step 1: To download the CUET UG Phase 6 Admit Card 2022, candidates need to visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate admit card link.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to enter the login details

Step 4: Then, click on the " Submit " button.

" button. Step 5: Automatically, the new window will open on the screen

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check the admission card and download it.

Step 8: Then, take a hard copy of the same for further reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative