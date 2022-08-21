CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Exam To Be Held From August 24, Admit Card To Be Out Soon

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
CUET UG Admit Card 2022: The CUET UG Phase 6 admit card is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency, NTA, anytime soon. According to the schedule, the NTA will conduct the CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 examination from August 24 to September 2. Once released, candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The CUET UG Phase 6 examination will begin on August 24 and continue till August 30. As per reports, nearly 3 lakh candidates will appear for the CUET UG examination, which will be held at 489 examination centres across 259 cities in India and 9 cities outside India. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to download the CUET UG Admit Card 2022.