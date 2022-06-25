CUET UG 2022: Registration Process, Application Correction Window Extended Till June 26

The deadline for CUET UG 2022 registration and application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022, has been extended by the National Testing Agency. As per the latest update, the last date to complete the application process is June 26, 2022, till 11:50 p.m, and the application window will also close on the same date. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also edit the previously filled application form by visiting the portal.

According to the official notice released by NTA, it read, "It has been brought to our notice that some candidates desirous of applying for CUET (UG)-2022 are not able to apply since they are not in possession of the actual Category Certificate (such as SC/ST certificate), which they are required to upload while applying for the same."

CUET UG 2022 Application | Here's how to register for CUET UG 2022

Step 1: To complete the registration process, candidates must visit the official website: cuet.Samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Then, click on the 'Registration' tab

Step 3: If you haven't already, register and log in with the credentials you generated

Step 4: Now, fill in the application form by entering the required details

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format

Step 6: Pay the CUET 2022 examination fee to proceed

Step 7: Print the form after downloading it for future use

CUET UG 2022

This time, NTA will conduct the CUET exam 2022 for undergraduate admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities. The CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15 to August 10 in a Computer-based model. In case students face any issues they can ask their query by reaching out to NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in or call at 011-40759000 / 011-6922 7700. Candidates must regularly visit the official website of NTA for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative