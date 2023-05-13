CUET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip On May 14: Here's How To Download It

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city intimation slip for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to undergraduate programmes on May 14. The CUET UG 2023 will begin from May 21 onwards. Candidates who have applied for CUET UG will be able to download their city intimation slip online. The slip will be uploaded on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates must note that CUET admit card will be released later. The city slip is released to intimate the candidates about the city where their exam venue will be allotted. The city slip is released in advance for the candidates to arrange for their travel and accommodation for the exam.

CUET UG admit card 2023

The CUET UG admit cards will be released 3 Days before the actual date of the examination. Candidates will be able to download the CUET hall ticekts from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

How to download CUET UG exam city intimation slip