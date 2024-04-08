×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

CUET UG 2024 Application Correction Window Closing Today; Check What Can Be Edited

NTA will close the CUET UG 2024 application correction window today, April 8. See what can be edited in the form.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
CUET UG application edit window closing today
CUET UG application edit window closing today | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate programs (CUET UG) 2024 today, April 8. This provides a final opportunity for candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance test to rectify any errors in their CUET UG 2024 application forms. Changes can be made through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

For those preparing, ExamFactor offers a Mock Test series to help ace the CUET 2024 exam. Additionally, the SAT Exam provides insights into university options in India and globally. Register now to explore further opportunities.

To access the correction window, candidates need to log in using their registration number and password. However, please note that certain details such as mobile number, email address, and permanent/correspondence address cannot be edited during this process. The earlier deadline for CUET UG 2024 application correction was April 7, 2024.

Editable Fields in CUET UG 2024 Application Form:

Candidates can make changes in the following details:

  • Candidate name
  • Father name
  • Mother name
  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Class 10 details
  • Class 12 details
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) status

CUET UG 2024 Exam Pattern Overview:

The exam pattern for CUET UG 2024 includes three sections:

Language:

  • Two subsections: A and B
  • 40 questions out of 50 to be attempted in each language
  • 45 minutes allotted for each language
  • Testing language proficiency through Reading Comprehension based on various passages

Domain Specific:

  • 40 questions out of 50 to be attempted
  • 45 minutes for each domain-specific subject
  • Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on NCERT curriculum

General Test:

  • 50 questions out of 60 to be attempted
  • 60 minutes duration
  • Covers General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Numerical Ability, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, among others

As the window for corrections closes today, candidates are advised to review their application forms meticulously to ensure accuracy. Best of luck to all aspirants preparing for the CUET UG 2024 examination!

 

 

 

 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

