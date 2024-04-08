Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate programs (CUET UG) 2024 today, April 8. This provides a final opportunity for candidates who have successfully registered for the entrance test to rectify any errors in their CUET UG 2024 application forms. Changes can be made through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

To access the correction window, candidates need to log in using their registration number and password. However, please note that certain details such as mobile number, email address, and permanent/correspondence address cannot be edited during this process. The earlier deadline for CUET UG 2024 application correction was April 7, 2024.

Editable Fields in CUET UG 2024 Application Form:

Candidates can make changes in the following details:

Candidate name

Father name

Mother name

Photograph

Signature

Class 10 details

Class 12 details

Date of birth

Gender

Category

Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) status

CUET UG 2024 Exam Pattern Overview:

The exam pattern for CUET UG 2024 includes three sections:

Language:

Two subsections: A and B

40 questions out of 50 to be attempted in each language

45 minutes allotted for each language

Testing language proficiency through Reading Comprehension based on various passages

Domain Specific:

40 questions out of 50 to be attempted

45 minutes for each domain-specific subject

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on NCERT curriculum

General Test:

50 questions out of 60 to be attempted

60 minutes duration

Covers General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Numerical Ability, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, among others

As the window for corrections closes today, candidates are advised to review their application forms meticulously to ensure accuracy. Best of luck to all aspirants preparing for the CUET UG 2024 examination!