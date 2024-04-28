Advertisement

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Jagdesh Kumar, has announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is on the verge of releasing the city of examination information for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2024. With a staggering total of 13.48 lakh candidates registered for the CUET UG 2024 exam, anticipation is high for this crucial step in the examination process.

“The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024,” UGC Chairman tweeted.

CUET UG 2024 Examination Details:

The CUET UG 2024 will feature an extensive array of 63 test papers, covering a diverse range of subjects. The duration of the CUET UG 2024 exam is set at 45 minutes, with exceptions for specific subjects such as accountancy, economics, physics, computer science/informatics practices, chemistry, mathematics or applied mathematics, and the general test, where the duration will be extended to 60 minutes.

Scheduled to be held from May 15 to 24, the CUET UG 2024 exam will take place across 380 cities, including 26 cities outside India. This broad geographical spread underscores the nationwide significance of the CUET exam, which serves as a pivotal gateway to undergraduate and postgraduate programs at numerous universities.

This year, a total of 261 universities have confirmed their acceptance of CUET UG 2024 scores for admission, further emphasizing the importance of this examination in the higher education landscape.

Steps to Download CUET UG 20424 Admit Card:

As the CUET UG 2024 examination date draws near, candidates eagerly await the release of their admit cards. To download the CUET UG 2024 admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency. Locate and click on the "CUET UG 2024 Admit Card" link. Enter the required credentials, such as registration number and password. Once authenticated, the CUET UG 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and ensure to take a printout for future reference.

With the city of examination information for CUET UG 2024 set to be announced by May 5 or earlier, candidates are advised to stay updated with official announcements from the NTA. The process of downloading admit cards is expected to commence in the second week of May 2024, as per Chairman Jagdesh Kumar's tweet.