The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections may lead to revision of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 examination schedule, as per the revelation made by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. This development underscores the necessity for flexibility in the initially proposed exam dates by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, in conversation with PTI on Sunday, elucidated that the dates released by the NTA are tentative. He stated, "Once the election dates are announced, the NTA will finalize the CUET-UG dates." As per the tentative schedule, the CUET UG 2024 exam was slated to commence from May 15.

The application process for CUET UG 2024 is currently in full swing, with the deadline set for March 26, 2024, at 11:50 pm. Initially, the NTA had announced tentative exam dates spanning from May 15 to May 31, with results anticipated on June 30. However, these dates remain subject to alteration, as highlighted by recent developments.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has hinted at the potential alteration of the CUET UG 2024 schedule to synchronize with the Lok Sabha elections. He emphasized the tentative nature of the announced dates, emphasizing that finalization awaits the announcement of election dates.

Notably, this year's CUET UG examination format introduces a hybrid mode, amalgamating pen-and-paper and computer-based testing based on subject popularity in application forms. Moreover, the subject selection options have been trimmed from 10 to 6.

CUET UG 2024 boasts a diverse array of languages and subjects, catering to varied student preferences. With 33 languages and 27 subjects available, examinees can opt for 13 languages for examination, including English, Hindi, and various regional languages.

Given the potential ramifications of Lok Sabha elections on CUET UG 2024, students are advised to anticipate updates and potential extensions in the application deadline. NTA is expected to disseminate accurate information via its official website, urging candidates to remain vigilant for exam-related announcements.

CUET holds significance as the national testing platform for undergraduate admissions across over 250 universities. Managed by NTA, CUET facilitates admission to various UG courses, encompassing central, state, deemed, private, and other universities. Last year, CUET(UG) – 2023 witnessed participation from approximately 14,99,790 students in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.