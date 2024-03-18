×

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

CUET UG 2024 From May 15 to 31, Dates To Be Adjusted To Avoid Clash With Lok Sabha Elections: UGC

Kumar emphasized that CUET UG 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, as announced. However, he noted that two exam dates coincide with Lok Sabha Poll

Reported by: Nandini Verma
M Jagadesh Kumar
M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman | Image:PTI
The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, took to social media to announce that the date sheet for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 will be revealed after the closure of the registration window. The registration window for CUET UG 2024 is set to close on March 26.

Kumar emphasized that CUET UG 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, as previously announced. However, he noted that two exam dates coincide with the Lok Sabha election dates on May 20 and 25.

"In view of the Lok Sabha election dates, after the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will determine the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between May 15 and 31," Kumar stated in a social media post.

This announcement follows the recent declaration of Lok Sabha election dates, which prompted speculation regarding possible revisions or postponements of the entrance exam schedule. Earlier, Kumar had indicated the likelihood of changes to CUET UG exam dates due to the clash with the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections in 2024.

Despite these adjustments, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had previously affirmed that there would be no alterations to the exam dates for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 and the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024.

For the CUET UG 2024, the examination will be conducted in a hybrid mode, including both pen and paper mode and computer-based test mode. Additionally, the number of subjects has been reduced to six for this year's examination.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

Whatsapp logo