The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 today evening, sources have informed. Aspiring candidates can apply through the dedicated portal, cuet.samarth.ac.in after the link is active. This annual entrance examination serves as a gateway to various undergraduate programs offered by universities across India.

The CUET-UG for the year 2024 is scheduled to take place from May 15th to May 31st, 2024, with the results expected approximately three weeks after the completion of the final test. The 2024 edition of CUET-UG will introduce a hybrid testing model. This model provides candidates from rural regions with the option to take certain subjects in physical test centers, in addition to the traditional online format.

Eligible candidates, currently in their final year of secondary education, can register for CUET-UG 2024, provided they complete their class 12 examinations before the commencement of the tests. Unlike the previous year's ten optional subjects, the NTA has decided to limit student selections to six test papers, comprising three domains, two languages, and the general test, due to the complexity in assigning exam centers.

How to apply for CUET UG 2024

1. Visit the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the registration link.

3. Enter personal details accurately.

4. Provide qualification details.

5. Upload scanned copies of photographs and signatures in the specified formats.

6. Make the necessary fee payments using the online payment method.

7. Review and submit the completed application form, then download a copy for future reference.

Once registered, candidates will receive a unique ID and password, granting access to the correction window if needed. However, certain details such as name, parent names, date of birth, and contact information cannot be altered during corrections. On the other hand, candidates can modify other details like examination center selection, course details, educational qualifications, and uploaded documents.

