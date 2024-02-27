English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

CUET UG 2024 Latest Update: NTA to launch CUET application portal today, says UGC Chairman

UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday tweeted on X informing the candidates that NTA is preparing to launch the CUET UG 2024 online application portal today.

Nandini Verma
M Jagadesh Kumar
M Jagadesh Kumar, UGC Chairman | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to kick off the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024 starting this evening. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website designated for the exam. UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday tweeted on X informing the candidates that NTA is preparing to launch the CUET UG 2024 online application portal by today evening.

CUET UG 2024 is slated to take place from May 15 to May 31, with the results anticipated to be announced within three weeks after the final test.

Advertisement

As per last year's brochure, there are no age restrictions for candidates aspiring to appear for the CUET UG 2024 exam. Individuals who have completed their Class 12 or equivalent examination, regardless of their age, are eligible. However, applicants must adhere to any age requirements stipulated by the university, institution, or organization where they intend to seek admission.

CUET UG 2024 Exam Structure:

The CUET 2024 exam will consist of three primary sections: languages, domain-specific, and a general test. The language section is further subdivided into two subsections: 1A and 1B. In Section 1A, candidates are required to choose one language from a pool of 13 options and answer 40 out of 50 questions within a duration of 45 minutes. Subsection 1B offers a broader selection of 20 languages.

Steps to Apply for CUET UG 2024:

  1. Visit the official website.
  2. Access the registration link provided on the website.
  3. Fill in personal details in the online application form.
  4. Enter qualification details in the specified fields.
  5. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
  6. Proceed with the fee payment using online options.
  7. Submit your application and obtain the CUET UG 2024 application form.

Eligibility Criteria for CUET UG 2024:

Candidates who are currently appearing for their Class 12 exams in 2024 are eligible to apply. However, they must furnish the necessary documentation confirming their Class 12 qualification within the timeframe outlined in the university's admission information bulletin for their application to be considered. As the registration process for CUET UG 2024 commences, aspiring candidates are encouraged to carefully follow the application guidelines and ensure timely submission of their applications for this esteemed entrance examination.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

16 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

20 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

a day ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

a day ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

a day ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

a day ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

a day ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

a day ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

a day ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tragic: Man Dies of Heart Attack in Zoo; Shattered Wife Jumps to Death

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. Kerala State Lottery Result: STHREE SAKTHI SS-404 TUESDAY Check Winners

    Info8 minutes ago

  3. Netflix to no longer support Apple’s App Store’s in-app payments

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  4. Disinformation Nation

    Initiatives10 minutes ago

  5. Zuckerberg to attend Anant Ambani's wedding bash

    Web Stories11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo