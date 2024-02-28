CUET UG 2024 Latest Update: NTA to launch CUET application portal today, says UGC Chairman

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to kick off the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2024 starting this evening. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website designated for the exam. UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday tweeted on X informing the candidates that NTA is preparing to launch the CUET UG 2024 online application portal by today evening.

CUET UG 2024 is slated to take place from May 15 to May 31, with the results anticipated to be announced within three weeks after the final test.

As per last year's brochure, there are no age restrictions for candidates aspiring to appear for the CUET UG 2024 exam. Individuals who have completed their Class 12 or equivalent examination, regardless of their age, are eligible. However, applicants must adhere to any age requirements stipulated by the university, institution, or organization where they intend to seek admission.

CUET UG 2024 Exam Structure:

The CUET 2024 exam will consist of three primary sections: languages, domain-specific, and a general test. The language section is further subdivided into two subsections: 1A and 1B. In Section 1A, candidates are required to choose one language from a pool of 13 options and answer 40 out of 50 questions within a duration of 45 minutes. Subsection 1B offers a broader selection of 20 languages.

Steps to Apply for CUET UG 2024:

Visit the official website. Access the registration link provided on the website. Fill in personal details in the online application form. Enter qualification details in the specified fields. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed format. Proceed with the fee payment using online options. Submit your application and obtain the CUET UG 2024 application form.

Eligibility Criteria for CUET UG 2024:

Candidates who are currently appearing for their Class 12 exams in 2024 are eligible to apply. However, they must furnish the necessary documentation confirming their Class 12 qualification within the timeframe outlined in the university's admission information bulletin for their application to be considered. As the registration process for CUET UG 2024 commences, aspiring candidates are encouraged to carefully follow the application guidelines and ensure timely submission of their applications for this esteemed entrance examination.