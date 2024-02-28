Advertisement

The registration process for CUET UG 2024 has begun on Tuesday night, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) activating the application form link on the official website, cuetug.ntaonline.in. Simultaneously, the NTA has issued the official notice for CUET UG 2024, signaling the beginning of the application phase. As per the official notification, CUET UG 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 15 to 31, 2024.

The deadline for CUET UG 2024 registration is March 26, 11:50 PM. The correction window for CUET UG 2024 applications will be open from March 28 to 29. Expectations are high for the release of CUET UG 2024 admit cards in the second week of May.

CUET UG 2024: Major changes

This year, the NTA plans to conduct CUET 2024 in a hybrid mode. Aspiring candidates can register for CUET 2024 through the online mode at cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is advised that students complete their registration before the last date to avoid any inconvenience. The examination will be facilitated with OMR sheets, particularly accommodating candidates from rural areas.

In a notable change, applicants can now select up to six subjects while filling out the CUET UG 2024 application form, compared to the previous ten. They have the flexibility to choose between four domain papers, one language paper, and one general test paper, or opt for three domain papers, two language papers, and one general test paper. Additionally, the exam is expected to be held in a single shift to condense the number of examination days.

NTA has planned three shifts for CUET 2024 - morning, afternoon, and evening. The duration for slot 1 is 120 minutes, while slots 2 and 3 are allocated 90 minutes each. The CUET UG exam 2024 will consist of four sections, each comprising 50 questions.

Click here for official notice.

Here's a step-by-step guide to filling out the CUET UG application form 2024:

Visit the official website - cuetug.ntaonline.in. Register using your name, mobile number, and email ID. Fill in all required details such as personal information and qualifications. Upload scanned images of your signature and photograph. Complete the payment of CUET registration fee 2024. Download the CUET UG 2024 application form for future reference.

CUET 2024 aims to facilitate admissions to undergraduate programs in participating universities across India. Last year, a staggering 13.95 lakh students registered for CUET UG, comprising 6.51 lakh female candidates and 7.48 lakh male candidates.

