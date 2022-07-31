CUET UG Admit Card 2022 To Be Released Today, Here's How To Download Call Letters

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the admit cards for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two exams on July 31. All the candidates who have got thesmelves registered and will be taking the exam, will be able to download their admit cards today. Once released, it will be available for download on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

In order to download CUET UG call letter, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. Once released, it can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The call letters which will be released today are for the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams that will be held between August 4 and August 20, 2022. Over 6.5 lakh students have got themselves registered and will be taking exams at various centres across India.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Follow these steps to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the 'Sign In' option

Step 3: Go to the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Over 1.91 lakh (1,91,586) candidates appeared for the phase 1 exam which concluded on July 20, 2022. The attendance in the phase 1 recorded at 76.48 per cent, a total of 49,915 candidates appeared from Uttar Pradesh, while from Bihar- 20,840 candidates (84.35) per cent. CUET UG exam is being conducted for admissions in 43 central universities, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for CUET UG– 2022, they can contact on 011-40759000 or send an email at cuetug@nta.ac.in. Here is the direct link to download hall tickets.