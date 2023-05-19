CUET UG Admit Card 2023 Released, Here's How To Download CUET Hall Ticket

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) phase one exam today. The exams will begin on May 21. All the candidates who have got themselves registered and will be taking the exam will be able to download their admit cards online and are available for download on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA has already released the exam city intimation slip in advance. In order to download the CUET UG call letter, candidates will be required to use their application numbers and dates of birth. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: Follow these steps to download call letters

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the tab that reads 'Download admit card'

Step 3: A login page will open

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting the details, and the CUET UG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

CUET UG 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to June 6, 2023, with reserved dates from June 7 to 8, 2023. Over 17 lakh students registered for CUET UG 2023. In 2023, there is a 41% increase in the total number of students who will sit for CUET-UG.