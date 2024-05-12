Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is on the verge of releasing the admit card for the highly anticipated Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate (CUET UG) 2024. While an official announcement of the release date and time is pending, candidates eagerly await its publication on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

To access their admit cards, candidates must utilize their login credentials such as application number, date of birth (DOB), and security pin. Once available, the CUET UG 2024 Admit Card will furnish essential details including the applicant's name, roll number, date of birth, registration number, examination city, center, and subject codes.

CUET UG 2024

In its recent notice, the NTA disclosed that the exams would adopt a hybrid mode, combining Computer-Based Testing (CBT) and Pen and Paper mode, across 380 cities, including 26 international locations. An impressive 13.48 lakh candidates are set to participate in the CUET UG 2024 examinations.

For candidates' convenience, the CUET UG 2024 admit card link will be active on both exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG and nta.ac.in. To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow a simple process on the official CUET UG website or cuetug.ntaonline.in.

Scheduled between May 15 and May 24, the CUET UG 2024 exams encompass 63 test papers this year, with varying durations. Notably, subjects like Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Tests will have a test duration of 60 minutes, while others will last for 45 minutes.

The exams will be conducted in four shifts, spanning various time slots from 10 am to 6 pm. The initial exams from May 15 to May 18 will be held in Pen and Paper mode, covering subjects like Chemistry, Biology, English, General Test, Economics, Hindi, Physics, Mathematics, Geography, Physical Education, Business Studies, Accountancy, History, Political Science, and Sociology.

In case of any queries or emergencies, candidates can reach out to the NTA via phone or email. Additionally, staying updated through the official NTA websites is advised for the latest exam-related information.