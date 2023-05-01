CUET UG Application Correction Window Reopens; Exam City Intimation, Admit Card Dates Out

CUET UG 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test for admissions to undergraduate programmes from May 21 onwards. In its latest notice, NTA has reopened the application correction window for the candidates who could not confirm their modification to the application form. The window will be open till May 2.

The registration window closed on March 30. The application correction window was open from April 1 to 3. However, on request of some candidates, the correction window was reopened from April 9 to 11. However, NTA noted that around 1400 candidates could not confirm their changes in the test paper through OTP.

"Representations have also been received from candidates that they could not confirm their changes (add / remove / change) in the Test paper including adding of courses / universities through OTP. There are about 14000 candidates whose applications are in draft as they could not confirm their changes through OTP. In order to ensure that these candidates should not be left out, it has been decided to open the window for updating (adding / removing / changing) their Test Papers and adding courses / universities for a period of two days i.e. from 01 to 02 May 2023," the official notice reads.

"The option for choosing more Subjects (Tests) / Courses (Programmes) / Universities / Institutions / Autonomous Colleges / Organizations will also be available during the aforesaid period to the candidates who have successfully submitted their Application Forms. The candidates who have already selected 10 subjects/tests, can also replace/remove their earlier chosen Subjects/Tests in this duration. However, an additional fee (if applicable) for selecting more subjects (tests) will be paid by the candidate. Candidates may note that the fee once paid will not be refunded," it further reads.

CUET UG city intimation, admit card release dates

NTA has also announced the exam city intimation slip and admit card release dates. As per the notice, the CUET UG city intimation slip will be released on May 14 onwards. The admit cards will be released 03 Days before the actual date of the examination. Candidates will be able to download them from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. Read the official notice here.