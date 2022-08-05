CUET UG Exam Analysis 2022: Students Find Paper 'basic & Easy', Check Paper Analysis Here

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency held the Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Exam for the slot 1 paper today, August 5, 2022. For technical and administrative reasons, the NTA postponed the examination in a few cities across 17 states a day ago. Lakhs of students appeared for the CUET 2022 Exam for the slot 1 paper which was conducted on Friday. Based on the experts' and students' reviews, we have shared a detailed section-wise CUET paper analysis.

CUET UG Exam Analysis 2022

English

According to expert reviews, in the 1st CUET paper, the focus was largely on vocabulary and grammar. As many as 15 questions were based on reading comprehension, and several questions were based on synonyms, antonyms, fill-in-the-blanks, spelling errors, and figures of speech, among other things. Reports say that students found the English section easy, and some students managed to complete the paper on time.

Domain Subject

Section 2 received a mixed reaction from students. Some found the paper easy, while others said that the paper was moderate to difficult. However, experts claim that the paper was easy and 5 questions were purely based on the Constitution, 3-4 from international law, and so on.

General Test

In section 3, there were fewer questions based on current affairs. There were basic and easy questions asked in Numeral Ability section, and some of them were based on percentages, ratios, number systems, and speed. The question paper had questions about geometry, and the single questions were from dice and mirror images.

Glitches hit second day of CUET-UG 2022

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that technical glitches marred the second day of the CUET-UG exam, with several students complaining that they waited for two hours only to be informed that the exams scheduled for the day had been called off. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA), claimed that the first shift of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate exam was carried out smoothly at 95 per cent of the centres across the country.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on 'Download Admit Card' tab

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth, and security pin before clicking on submit

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the CUET UG 2022 call letter will appear on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned in it

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative