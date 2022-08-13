CUET UG Phase 4 Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Hall Ticket

National Testing Agency has released the hall tickets for CUET UG Phase 4 exam on August 13, 2022. The admit card for Common University Entrance Test has been uploaded on the official website. Students can download the same by following the steps mentioned below. The Phase 4 examination will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20, 2022. A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 4. Official notice mentions that most of the candidates have been given cities of their choice. For more details, they can go to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Official notification released by NTA reads, "Admit Cards for the candidates who will be appearing for CUET (UG) – 2022 examination Phase 4 scheduled on 17, 18, and 20 August 2022, are being released today (13 August 2022). A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase 4. Most of the candidates have been given cities of their choice. However, there are about 11000 (eleven thousand) candidates who could not be given their choice of city and they have been moved to Phase 6 so that they could appear in the city of their choice. Their examination will be held on 30 August 2022. They have also been intimated about their city of examination and exact date of examination today."

CUET UG Admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website—https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link

Step 3: Automatically, the login page of the admit card will open on the screen

Step 4: Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials, such as their registration number, date of birth, and other details

Step 5: The CUET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2022 admit card and save it for future reference

Here's the direct link to download call letter

About Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022)

The Common University Entrance Test is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for academic session 2022-23 under the Ministry of Education. CUET will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. A single examination will enable the Candidates to cover a wide outreach and be part of the admissions process to various Central Universities.