CUET UG Phase 4 Day 2 Analysis: Students Find Overall Paper 'easy'; Check Paper Analysis

CUET UG Phase 4 Day 2 Analysis: The second day of the CUET UG 2022 phase 4 exam ended today, August 18. All those candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) found the question paper easier, but the mathematics paper was considered a little moderate in difficulty level. As per reports, students faced technical issues during the exam, which resulted in the cancellation of exams at some exam centers. Based on the expert reviews and reactions of the students, we have discussed here the CUET UG 2022 Exam.

CUET UG Phase 4 Day 2 Analysis: English Paper

As per the reports, all the questions in the CUET UG English Exam were very direct and the students found the questions easy. The remaining part of the question paper was based on grammar and vocabulary, with four questions each on synonyms, antonyms, figures of speech, spelling errors, para-jumbles, word substitution, analogy, and idioms and phrases. The questions on the paper were easy, and students were able to answer the questions within 20 minutes.

CUET UG Phase 4 analysis of Domain Subjects

Economics

The paper comprised questions based on Class 12 economics. The topics that were included in the question paper included topics like macro-economic policy indicators, the goal of the five-year plan, the Great Leap Forward Campaign, and matching the following: type of economy based on means of production; consumption and saving function; marginal and average propensity to save; normative and positive economic statements.

Accountancy

The Accounts exam comprised questions from topics like Accounting-not for profit (5); Partnership (7); Shares and Debentures based case study (10); Financial Statements (2); Computerized Accounting (4); Match the following (5); Numericals (10). Students found the overall paper easy.

Business studies

Questions in the business studies were based on the entire syllabus of Class 12. Students performed well in this subject.

Chemistry

It was found that the numbering system in the Chemistry exam question paper was uniformly distributed.

Biology

Questions based on case studies were more common in the Biology examination. Also, since the questions were based on NCERT, students found the paper easy.

CUET-UG General Test Analysis

The general awareness section focused more on static general knowledge, and students found the questions easy to solve. Also, several questions were based on quadratic equations, geometry, time and work, time, speed and distance, HCF, common factor, trigonometry, BODMAS, area, rhombus, simple interest, and cone. Therefore, based on the students' reactions, the overall paper on the second day of Phase 4 was an easy.

