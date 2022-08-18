CUET UG Phase 4 Day 2 Analysis: Students Find Overall Paper 'easy'; Check Paper Analysis

Quick links:
CUET UG Phase 4 Day 2 Analysis: The second day of the CUET UG 2022 phase 4 exam ended today, August 18. All those candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) found the question paper easier, but the mathematics paper was considered a little moderate in difficulty level. As per reports, students faced technical issues during the exam, which resulted in the cancellation of exams at some exam centers. Based on the expert reviews and reactions of the students, we have discussed here the CUET UG 2022 Exam.
As per the reports, all the questions in the CUET UG English Exam were very direct and the students found the questions easy. The remaining part of the question paper was based on grammar and vocabulary, with four questions each on synonyms, antonyms, figures of speech, spelling errors, para-jumbles, word substitution, analogy, and idioms and phrases. The questions on the paper were easy, and students were able to answer the questions within 20 minutes.
The general awareness section focused more on static general knowledge, and students found the questions easy to solve. Also, several questions were based on quadratic equations, geometry, time and work, time, speed and distance, HCF, common factor, trigonometry, BODMAS, area, rhombus, simple interest, and cone. Therefore, based on the students' reactions, the overall paper on the second day of Phase 4 was an easy.