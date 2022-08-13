Last Updated:

CUET UG Phase 4: UGC Postpones Exam For 11K Candidates; Check New Dates Here

CUET UG phase 4 exam for 11K candidates have been postponed by UGC. This announcement has been made by the UGC Chairman on August 13, 2022.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
cuet

Image: PTI


UG CUET Phase 4 exam 2022: The UGC has postponed the fourth phase of the Central Universities Entrance Test-Undergraduate was scheduled from August 17 to August 20, 2022. To be noted that as per latest update, the exam has been deferred to August 30, 2022. The purpose of doing this was to accommodate candidates' choice of city for exam centre. In the fourth phase, over 3.5 lakh candidates will be appearing.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure that the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

"It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as technical observor at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination," he added.

CUET UG 2022: Fresh admit cards to be out soon

CUET 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode in 13 languages. These languages English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. In addition to these, there are 19 other languages including French, German, Japanese, Russian, Bodo, and Santhali which can be opted if the candidate wants to enroll in a UG degree in languages. NTA will soon be releasing the admit cards of registered candidates. It is being expected that in the admit cards, the choice of their centre will be prefered.

CUET UG Admit card 2022: Here's how to download hall tickets

  • Step 1: Post release of admit cards, candidates are required to visit the official website—https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link
  • Step 3: Automatically, the login page of the admit card will open on the screen
  • Step 4: Now, candidates are required to enter their credentials, such as their registration number, date of birth, and other details
  • Step 5: The CUET UG 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download the CUET UG 2022 admit card and save it for future reference
