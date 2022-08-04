CUET-UG Scheduled For Aug 4 Postponed At Few Centres Across 17 States: NTA

CUET UG 2022: In an important notification released by the National Testing Agency, it has been announced that the Common University Entrance Test, CUET UG 2022, scheduled for today, August 4, has now been postponed at a few centers across 17 states due to administrative reasons and technical issues. According to the official notice released by NTA, it reads, "Due to various administrative and technical reasons, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination scheduled for August 04, 2022 (first shift) has been postponed to August 12, 2022, for a few examination centres in the following cities/states."

Further, because of technical reasons, the question paper for the second shift of the examination could only be uploaded at 5 pm and the download at 489 centres could start at 5:25 pm, while the exam was scheduled to begin at 3 pm, the notice read. Notably, the Common University Entrance Test, CUET-2022, started on July 15 and will continue till August 20, 2022 (excluding the days of other undergraduate examinations and gazetted holidays) at 489 examination centres located in approximately 259 cities across India and 09 cities outside India.

"The second shift scheduled for today, August 4, 2022 (Shift 2) (from 3 pm to 6 pm) is cancelled and will now be held between August 12 and 14, 2022. The admit cards for the examination will not be issued and the same hall tickets will be valid for the concerned candidates whose examination has been postponed," the notice read.

"In case, the 12-14 August 2022 is not suitable, the candidates can send an e-mail to datechange@nta.ac.in mentioning their desired date and roll number. Meanwhile, the candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination," said NTA through official notification.

