CUH Admissions 2022: Registration Begins For CUET UG Courses; Here's Direct Link To Apply

The registration process for UG admissions in 2022 through CUET has started. The registration is being conducted by the Central University of Haryana, CUH. According to the schedule, registration for Haryana Central University began on September 21, and the last date to submit the forms for UG admissions through CUET is September 29, 2022. All those students who have appeared for the CUET UG exam can now submit their application by visiting the official website, cuh.ac.in. The merit list for candidates will be released by the candidates on September 30, 2022.
According to the official notice, the counselling process will be held in two rounds. In case any seats remain vacant, students will be able to apply for them after October 17, 2022. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.