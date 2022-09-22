CUH Admissions 2022: Registration Begins For CUET UG Courses; Here's Direct Link To Apply

The registration process for UG admissions in 2022 through CUET has started. The registration is being conducted by the Central University of Haryana, CUH. According to the schedule, registration for Haryana Central University began on September 21, and the last date to submit the forms for UG admissions through CUET is September 29, 2022. All those students who have appeared for the CUET UG exam can now submit their application by visiting the official website, cuh.ac.in. The merit list for candidates will be released by the candidates on September 30, 2022.

CUH Admissions 2022: Important Dates

Registration begins

September 21, 2022. Last date to apply and submit choices September 29, 2022, Display of merit list September 30, 2022, First Round of Counselling October 4 to 10, 2022. Second Round of Counselling October 11 to 14, 2022. Display of Vacant seats, if any October 17, 2022.

CUH Admissions 2022: Here's how to apply for UG Admissions

Step 1: To apply for UG Admissions, candidates are required to visit the official website – cuh.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says "Admissions 2022-23."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page would open on the screen.

Step 4: Then, click on "Apply for CUH Admissions 2022."

Step 5: Candidates then need to enter their CUET application number and registration number.

Step 6: Fill out the application form and upload all required documents

Step 7: Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form.

Step 8: Download and take a printout of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for CUH Admissions 2022 - Click Here

According to the official notice, the counselling process will be held in two rounds. In case any seats remain vacant, students will be able to apply for them after October 17, 2022. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative