CUSAT 2022: Registration Begins, Check Registration Steps Here

CUSAT 2022: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has activated the link for CUSAT CAT 2022 application form. CUSAT registration window has been activated and can be accessed at cusat.ac.in. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by March 7, 2022. Candidates who will register will have to take computer-based test. It will be conducted on May 15, 16, and 17, 2022. If any candidate fails to apply by March 7, they will be given an opportunity to fill form and pay the late fee til March 14, 2022. The candidates who want to do UG and PG level courses from the university can apply to this exam.

Official notification reads, "Students who wish to get admission for BTech Marine Engineering at KMSME in CUSAT, should register for CAT2022, select Course B.Tech and complete the center selection step also. The applicants need to appear for the Common Entrance Test conducted by Indian Maritime University (IMU) and the admission shall be based on the IMU rank."

Eligibility details

Applicants must be at least 25 years of age

An applicant must have received a minimum of 50% in mathematics, as well as 50 per cent or higher in physics, chemistry, and maths in their 12th grade.

The candidates must have passed their class 12 (or equivalent) exams through the Kerala board or another board or university that has an equivalent curriculum.

Application fee

The application fees for the general candidates is Rs 1100

For the SC/ST Category is Rs. 500

For the International candidates is USD 100

For the NRI candidate’s additional fees of Rs 5000

Candidates belonging to KST/ KSC Rs. 5,500

CUSAT Registration: Here is how to register

Candidates should go to the official website cusat.ac.in

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on ‘New candidate’ window

Candidates will have to log in with the Email id and password and enter the captcha code

Candidates should enter all the details like the personal details and the communication details

Candidates should upload the necessary documents and pay the application fees

Candidates will have to select the centre to complete the CUSAT 2022 application process

Take printout of the confirmation page for future reference