CUSAT 2022: Registration Begins, Check Registration Steps Here

CUSAT 2022: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has activated the link for CUSAT CAT 2022 application form. CUSAT registration window has been activated and can be accessed at cusat.ac.in. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by March 7, 2022. Candidates who will register will have to take computer-based test. It will be conducted on May 15, 16, and 17, 2022. If any candidate fails to apply by March 7, they will be given an opportunity to fill form and pay the late fee til March 14, 2022. The candidates who want to do UG and PG level courses from the university can apply to this exam.
Official notification reads, "Students who wish to get admission for BTech Marine Engineering at KMSME in CUSAT, should register for CAT2022, select Course B.Tech and complete the center selection step also. The applicants need to appear for the Common Entrance Test conducted by Indian Maritime University (IMU) and the admission shall be based on the IMU rank."
Official website reads, "The document which needs to be uploaded is a recent passport-size photo in which you should see that your face should be properly visible. The file size should be less than 500kb and the dimensions should be 150px-180px. The signature should be properly scanned and the file size should be less than 100 kb and the dimensions should be 130px-57px. The signature should be clearly visible. The Format of the documents can be in JPG, JPEG, or PNG format."