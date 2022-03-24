CUSAT CAT 2022 PG Exam To Be Conducted From May 14, Check Key Dates Here

CUSAT CAT PG: In a recent move, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has rescheduled the dates for Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT). As per the revised schedule, the Computer Based Test for post graduate courses will be conducted on May 14 and May 15, 2022. To be noted that as of now, undergraduate courses exam date has not been reschedule. It will be rescheduled on the basis of CBSE class 12 exam
The official website of CUSAT reads, “CAT 2022 - Computer Based Test for PG on 14th & 15th May 2022, for UG dates will be announced later( will be rescheduled based on CBSE exam)”.
CUSAT CAT 2022 : Check important dates here
- The dates for CUSAT CAT 2022 MBA application has been extended till April 25, 2022
- Those who will miss to meet the deadline can apply by April 30 with a fine.
- Registration for CAT (All PG and UG Programmes except Ph.D., M.Tech, MBA and Diploma Programmes) will end on March 25, 2022
- Candidates can apply till March 31 with a late fine
Application fee & eligibility details
- The application fees for the general candidates is Rs 1100
- For the SC/ST Category is Rs. 500
- For the International candidates is USD 100
- For the NRI candidate’s additional fees of Rs 5000
- Candidates belonging to KST/ KSC Rs. 5,500
- The minimum age required to apply is 25 years. An applicant should have got a minimum of 50% in mathematics, as well as 50 per cent or higher in physics, chemistry, and maths in their 12th grade.
- The candidates must have passed their class 12 (or equivalent) exams through the Kerala board or any other recognised board.
CUSAT CAT 2022: Here is how to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the admission tab
- Candidates will have to get themselves registered
- Log in and then fill the application form
- Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee
- Submit the application form
- Download or take printout of confirmation page for future reference
- Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Official website reads, "The document which needs to be uploaded is a recent passport-size photo in which you should see that your face should be properly visible. The file size should be less than 500kb and the dimensions should be 150px-180px. The signature should be properly scanned and the file size should be less than 100 kb and the dimensions should be 130px-57px. The signature should be clearly visible. The Format of the documents can be in JPG, JPEG, or PNG format."