CUSAT CAT 2022 PG Exam To Be Conducted From May 14, Check Key Dates Here

CUSAT CAT PG: In a recent move, the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has rescheduled the dates for Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT). As per the revised schedule, the Computer Based Test for post graduate courses will be conducted on May 14 and May 15, 2022. To be noted that as of now, undergraduate courses exam date has not been reschedule. It will be rescheduled on the basis of CBSE class 12 exam

The official website of CUSAT reads, “CAT 2022 - Computer Based Test for PG on 14th & 15th May 2022, for UG dates will be announced later( will be rescheduled based on CBSE exam)”.

CUSAT CAT 2022 : Check important dates here

The dates for CUSAT CAT 2022 MBA application has been extended till April 25, 2022

Those who will miss to meet the deadline can apply by April 30 with a fine.

Registration for CAT (All PG and UG Programmes except Ph.D., M.Tech, MBA and Diploma Programmes) will end on March 25, 2022

Candidates can apply till March 31 with a late fine

Application fee & eligibility details

The application fees for the general candidates is Rs 1100

For the SC/ST Category is Rs. 500

For the International candidates is USD 100

For the NRI candidate’s additional fees of Rs 5000

Candidates belonging to KST/ KSC Rs. 5,500

The minimum age required to apply is 25 years. An applicant should have got a minimum of 50% in mathematics, as well as 50 per cent or higher in physics, chemistry, and maths in their 12th grade.

The candidates must have passed their class 12 (or equivalent) exams through the Kerala board or any other recognised board.

CUSAT CAT 2022: Here is how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admission tab

Candidates will have to get themselves registered

Log in and then fill the application form

Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Download or take printout of confirmation page for future reference

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.