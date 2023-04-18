CUSAT CAT Admit Card 2023 Not Today, To Be Released On April 24

CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will release the admit card for CUSAT Common Admission Test 2023 on April 24. Earlier, the CUSAT CAT admit card release date was scheduled for April 18. However, the schedule has been revised. Candidates who registered for the entrance test can download their CUSAT CAT hall ticket 2023 online from the official website- cusat.ac.in.

The link to download CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 will be active till May 6. The test for candidates seeking admission to Coaching University will be held on May 3, 4, 5, and 6. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The second shift of the exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

How to download CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card

Visit the official website of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in.

Click on CUSAT CAT 2023 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Key in the required details and click on submit to log in

CUSAT CAT admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

CUSAT CAT 2023 exam pattern

There will be two papers. The first paper will be on Mathematics with 125 questions for 375 marks. The second Paper will be on Physics with 75 questions for 225 marks and 50 questions on Chemistry for 150 marks. For every correct answer, 3 marks will be awarded. 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer