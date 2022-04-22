DNB PDCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Check How To Register & Other Details

DNB PDCET 2022: The National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS) has begun the online application process for the Diplomate of the National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test, DNB PDCET 2022. Eligible candidates can register by visiting the official website - nbe.edu.in. As per the official notice, the DNB PDCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, July 24, and the admit card for DNB PDCET 2022 will be released on July 18, 2022. The DNB PDCET 2022 application process will end on May 12, 2022.

The DNB PDCET is an entrance examination that is held for the selection of eligible candidates to give admission into Post Diploma DNB broad speciality courses. Candidates can submit the DNB-PDCET 2022 application form only once. NBEMS said in the information bulletin that any candidate found to have submitted more than one application form for DNB-PDCET 2022 "may be debarred from DNB-PDCET, his/her candidature may be cancelled and further action as deemed appropriate by NBEMS shall be taken," NBEMS said.

To complete the registration process, candidates would require documents such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, PAN Card, driving license, and passport. "Please bring at least one, but as many as possible of the above-mentioned photo IDs that have been issued to you, details of which have been provided in the application form, "NBEMS instructed. Check how to register below.

DNB PDCET 2022: Here's how to apply for the DNB PDCET 2022

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Applicant Login."

Step 3: After that, candidates must sign in using their user ID and password.

Step 4: The application submission process can be completed either in a single sitting or in multiple sittings, as per the candidate's choice, during the application submission window.

Step 5: After the submission of the application, it will be available for editing certain fields only in the "edit window."

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Save the receipt for future reference.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative