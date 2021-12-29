DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 Released On Dsssb.delhi.gov.in, Check Highlights Here

DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released the DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022. The exam calendar which is out now is for the combined examinations for various recruitment exams. Some of the exams for which the calendar has been released are for Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Engineer (AE), PGT & Lecturer, TGT, Assistant Teacher, Legal Assistant, Section Officer, Lab Technician, Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, LDC, Stenographer, Drawing Teacher and Welfare Officers. The schedule highlights have been mentioned below. Candidates who are interested and eligible to appear for the DSSSB recruitment exam 2022 can visit the official website for more details. The website on which the calendar has been uploaded is dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the calendar also contains the date of notification. As per DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022, the notifications for JE (Civil), JE (Electrical), AE (Civil), AE (Electrical) and Legal Assistant posts will release in the first week of January 2022. The exams for the same are scheduled to be conducted in March 2022.

DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022: Check the complete schedule here

Exam Name Dates Junior Engineer (Civil) January 1 to March 31, 2022 JE (Electrical), SO (Electrical) January 1 to March 31, 2022 AE (Civil) January 1 to March 31, 2022 AE (Electrical) January 1 to March 31, 2022 Legal Assistant, Assistant Law Officer January 1 to March 31, 2022 PGT & Lecturer February 1 to April 30, 2022 Section Officer February 1 to May 31, 2022 Staff Nurse/ ANN February 1 to May 31, 2022

The exam for Lab Technician Gr-Ill posts will be conducted between February 1 to May 31, 2022 The complete DSSSB Exam Calendar 2022 can be downloaded from the official website. To be noted that the Board has announced that the dates mentioned in the calendar are tentative and may vary in the future due to some unavoidable circumstances. DSSSB PGT recruitment 2022 will begin in February 2022, and the exam will be conducted in April 2022. For more updates, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.