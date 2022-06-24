Last Updated:

DSSSB JE Admit Card 2022 Released; Here's The Direct Link To Download Call Letters

DSSSB JE admit card 2022 has been released on the official website. Registered candidates who will be taking the exam can download their admit cards now.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
DSSSB JE

Image: Shutterstock


Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the hall tickets for the JE exam 2022. The admit cards have been released for the exams which will be conducted between June 27 and June 29. All those candidates who have got themselves registered to appear in the examination can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB JE (Civil)/Section Officer (Civil) exam is scheduled for June 27, 28, and 29. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 575 vacancies will be filled. The exam centre and timing details will be mentioned on admit cards. In order to download the same, students should be ready with their application number and date of birth.

Download DSSSB admit card by following these steps

  • Step 1: To download the hall tickets, registered candidates should go to the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the admit card link for the POST CODES 801/22
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth and login
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the DSSSB JE admit card will appear on screen
  • Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • Step 6: Take its printout for future reference 

Click here for direct link to download hall tickets

The recruitment drive was announced in January 2022. The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) invited applications from candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE) and Section Officer (SO) in Electrical and Civil Engineering in various departments in the organization.

The deadline to apply was 9 February 2022. Eligible candidates had to apply for the posts by visiting the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. To apply for the posts, candidates belonging to unreserved categories had to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. While, applicants belonging from ST, SC, PWD, Women and Ex-servicemen categories were exempted from paying fees. In view of the COVID pandemic, DSSSB accepted only online applications, and no applications received by post or hand were accepted.

Tags: DSSSB JE, DSSSB JE admit card, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board
First Published:
