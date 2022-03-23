DU Admissions 2022-23: Will CUET Eliminate DU Cut-off Race? EXPLAINED

DU Admission 2022-23: Delhi University Academic Council has said that admission to UG or undergraduate courses will be solely on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score. It will be applicable from the 2022-23 academic session. Earlier the University used to announce its own cut-off on the basis of class 12 results. It has now become compulsory for all the central universities to consider CUET scores while admitting students to undergraduate courses. From the academic year 2022-23, CUET would be compulsory for admission to undergraduate courses at all 45 central universities and not the Class 12 cut-off.

Common University Entrance Test scores required for UG admissions: UGC

The students will have to secure passing marks in class 12 to be eligible for CUET. The Standing Committee of the Academic Council of Delhi University, in its meeting on March 17, had recommended that the admission to the university be solely based on CUET scores. The recommendations were approved in the AC meeting on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The exam will now be conducted every year by National Testing Agency.

UGC chairman on Monday announced that now admission to UG courses will not be done on the basis of class 12 scores. In the live session which was almost for a duration of 1 hour, the chairman clarified many doubts related to UG, PG, Ph.D. admissions. He said that this move is expected to reduce the burden on students, teachers as well as parents. At the time of the announcement, it was not clear if Delhi University will consider CUET scores for admission or not. The Delhi University in its meeting held on March 17 recommended that DU admissions 2022 be solely based on scores of the CUCET. Earlier, the DU UG admission was based on the DU cut-off released by the university based on the Class 12 marks.

What Is Common University Entrance Test For Central Universities?

CUET or Common University Entrance Test is considered an entrance test for central universities. In order to take admission to UG courses in any of the 45 central universities across India, they will have to clear CUET. On the basis of performance in CUET, students will get admission to central universities across India. The registration for undergraduate CUET will be conducted in April and the entrance test will be conducted in the first week of July 2022

How to study for CUET, check syllabus details here

UGC chairman on Monday clarified that the syllabus of the Common University Entrance Test for central universities for undergraduate admissions in central universities will be done on the basis of the NCERT syllabus of Class 12. CUET will be conducted in 13 languages English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Kanada, Odia, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.