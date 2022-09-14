DU Admissions 2022: Check The List Of Courses That Don't Require CUET Scores

As Delhi University starts its admission procedure for undergraduate courses on the basis of CUET scores, it has come to the fore that the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will not be applicable for professional, technical training programs, and short-term certificate courses offered by the Campus of Open Learning under Delhi University. An update released by the Campus of Open Learning has confirmed that CUET scores will not be applicable for several long and short-term courses.

As many as 25 courses are offered by COL, and admission to those courses is currently open. Notably, these programmes will be taught in both online and offline modes, or a mix of both, and will be taught in partnership with industry partners such as Bird Academy, MT Forum, and the RK Educational Group. Candidates must take note that the last date to submit the applications is till September 30. The classes are expected to start in October. For the convenience of the candidate, we have mentioned below the list of those courses that do not require a CUET score.

List of Delhi University courses that don't need CUET score

Following are the courses that don't require CUET score: Travel and Tourism; Airfare and Ticketing; Airport Management; Computerized Reservation System; Medical Transcription; Data Science and Machine Learning; Ethical Hacking and Cyber Security; Financial Markets; E-accounting and Office Automation; Personality development and soft skills; Stenography and IT skills; Digital Marketing and Social Media Advertising; Animation and Motion Graphics; Filmmaking, Direction, and Screenplay; Photography (Still and Video); Mass Communication and Digital Media Productions; Radio Jockeying, Anchoring, and TV Journalism; Graphic Designing and Video Editing; Interior Designing and CAD; Acting and Fashion Modeling; Fashion Design; Event Management and Public Relations; Web Designing; 3D Animation and Video Editing; Fine Arts and Digital Arts.

